Cubs' Nick Madrigal (Groin) to IL, Caleb Kilian Recalled

Cubs' Madrigal to IL with 'frustrating' groin injury

The groin injury that knocked Nick Madrigal out of Friday’s extra-innings loss to the Yankees landed him on the injured list Wednesday.

The Cubs placed Madrigal on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain.

Madrigal, who left Friday’s game in the 12th inning, said his groin grabbed on him “pretty good” when he was running out of the batter’s box.

“It’s one of those things that’s frustrating,” Madrigal said. “It grabbed on me and it’s just kind of lingering around right now.

“The training staff has done a lot of things to it and it’s already feeling better. So hopefully it's not too long [of an IL stint].”

The timing of the injury is frustrating for Madrigal, who missed three weeks in May with a low back strain — coming off a 2021 season in which he missed the final three-plus months with a hamstring injury.

He’s gotten off to a slow start with the Cubs, who acquired him from the White Sox last summer, but has fared better since returning from the back injury. In eight games, he’s 8-for-29 (.276).

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Madrigal said. “But I'm trying to stay positive — not only for myself, but just the guys around me.

“It doesn't do anyone any good if I'm sitting kind of frustrated. I’ll be fine. There's plenty of games left in the season.”

Madrigal’s IL placement is retroactive to Sunday, making him eligible to return in the back-half of next week’s series against the Pirates.

He said he hopes to return when he’s eligible, but the details aren’t ironed out yet. Manager David Ross said the Cubs will be cautious after what Madrigal went through last season and so far in 2022.

“We want to make sure we get him all the way healthy, total body, make sure everything’s moving the right way,” Ross said.

Madrigal’s IL placement was the corresponding move to recalling Wednesday’s probable starter Caleb Kilian.

Because Kilian was not in the minor leagues for 15 days after the Cubs last optioned him, recalling him necessitated an IL move.

