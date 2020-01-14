Cubs Name Minor League Managers for 2020 Season

The Chicago Cubs have announced their minor league managers and coordinators for the 2020 season.

Single-A:

The short-season Eugene Emeralds will be managed by Lance Rymel, who is entering his fifth season in the Cubs’ organization.

The South Bend Cubs will be managed by Buddy Bailey, who is entering his second year with the team. The minor-league Cubs are the defending champions in the Midwest League, their first title since joining the Cubs’ group of affiliates for the 2015 season.

Steven Lerud will manage the High-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the coming year. This will be his third season in the Cubs’ system, as he’ll hope to replicate the success he had in Eugene as he managed that club to the Northwest League title in 2018.

Double-A:

The Tennessee Smokies will have a new manager this season, as Michael Ryan will join the Cubs’ organization after spending the last seven years as a manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system. He’ll take over for Jimmy Gonzalez, who will coach one of the Cubs’ Rookie League teams in Arizona.

Triple-A:

Marty Pevey will return for his eighth season of the helm of the Iowa Cubs this season. Pevey’s club reached the postseason last year, losing to Round Rock in the Pacific Coast League’s American Conference championship series.

Arizona Rookie League:

Carmelo Martinez will manage one of the Cubs’ two entries into the Arizona developmental league. Martinez has spent a total of 22 seasons with the Cubs, including the last five at the helm of the club’s Rookie League team.

Gonzalez will coach the other squad.

Dominican Summer League:

The Cubs will have two teams in the summer league, as Carlos Ramirez and Leo Perez will take the managerial reins for the clubs.