Cubs Move Up Wednesday Start Time Vs. Rays Due to Weather Forecast

Cubs move up Wednesday start time due to weather forecast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs moved up the start time of Wednesday's series finale against the Rays due to a forecast of inclement weather in Chicago later in the evening.

Wednesday's game will start at 5:30 p.m., 70 minutes earlier than originally scheduled. Gates at Wrigley Field will open at 4:30 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cubs are going for a series win over Tampa Bay in Wednesday's rubber match. After winning Monday's opener, they lost 6-5 to the Rays Tuesday night.

Marcus Stroman is the Cubs' scheduled starter Wednesday, and Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for the Rays.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.