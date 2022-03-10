Cubs' Marcus Stroman Resumes Carlos Correa Recruitment

Stroman resumes Correa recruitment with lockout over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It didn't take Cubs starter Marcus Stroman long to resume his Carlos Correa recruitment after MLB's lockout ended.
MLB and the union reached a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon, ending the lockout after 99 days.
Shortly after the news broke, Stroman made his latest pitch to get Correa, the All-Star shortstop and top free agent available, to join him in Chicago.
"Come through and let’s have Wrigley jumping my dawg! @TeamCJCorrea @Cubs," Stroman tweeted.
MLB owners are expected to ratify the new labor deal Thursday night, which would immediately reopen free agency. All big-league transactions were frozen during the lockout.
Stroman, the Cubs' biggest addition before the lockout, sent Correa several recruiting messages during the work stoppage.
Chicago Baseball
Whether Correa joins him on the North Side, Stroman is making his first big pitch for the organization, and the season hasn't even started.