Cubs Manager David Ross Has Simple Goal for 2020 Season

The Chicago Cubs are preparing for a shortened season under new manager David Ross, but just because things aren’t quite normal in the world of baseball, nothing has changed for the skipper.

Ross, who was hired by the Cubs during the offseason to replace manager Joe Maddon at the helm of the team, will assemble his players this week at Wrigley Field for the start of “summer camp,” with an eye toward starting the 2020 season in late July.

When asked about the league’s plans for a 60-game season, and whether that would lessen the impact of potentially competing for a championship, Ross succinctly explained his mentality heading into the campaign.

“If they’re passing out a trophy, I want it,” he said.

Ross and the Cubs will have plenty of work to do before the season begins. The team will need to trim its summer camp roster from 50 players down to 30 before the season, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2019 season that saw the club falter late and miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons under Maddon’s guidance.