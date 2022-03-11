Cubs, Manager David Ross Agree to Three-Year Extension

Cubs, David Ross agree to contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs and manager David Ross have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2024, plus an option for 2025, an agreement that has long been expected.

The extension was announced Friday, the day after MLB lifted its lockout with the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Both Ross and Cubs president Jed Hoyer talked more than once late last season about having had initial conversations on an extension and mutual interest in getting something done during the offseason.

Ross, who managed the team to a division title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in his first year on the job, has a 105-117 record as the Cubs manager.

Ross. who finished a 15-year playing career as a backup catcher and clubhouse leader on the Cubs' 2016 championship team, finished third in the National League Manager of the Year voting in 2020.

His original contract included an option for 2022 that became moot with the extension.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.