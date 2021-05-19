Cubs Make Roster Move, Select Contract of Catcher PJ Higgins From Iowa

With several key players battling nagging injuries, the Chicago Cubs made a roster move Wednesday, selecting the contract of catcher PJ Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designating catcher Tony Wolters for assignment.

Higgins, 28, is batting .333 with a home run and six RBI’s for Iowa this season. He has a .458 on-base percentage, and a .513 slugging percentage, and the Cubs will hope to take advantage of his hot bat in the coming days.

If Higgins does make it into a game, he will be making his MLB debut, the team said.

Wolters batted .125 in 14 games for the Cubs this season, with three runs to his credit.

The Cubs are looking for more versatility on their roster after Anthony Rizzo was forced to leave Tuesday’s game due to lower back stiffness. Kris Bryant will slot into the lineup to play first base on Wednesday, but manager David Ross says that Higgins’ ability to play first base was part of the reason why he was called up.

Rizzo will be available to pinch-hit, according to the Cubs’ manager.

Shortstop Javier Báez, who has also been dealing with back issues, will get a day off on Wednesday, Ross told media prior to the game. Eric Sogard will play in his place, with Nico Hoerner playing second base and David Bote playing third.

First pitch between the Cubs and Nationals, with Jake Arrieta and Max Scherzer taking the mound for the respective clubs, is set for 6:40 p.m.