Cubs Make Roster Move, Placing Michael Hermosillo on 10-Day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, placing outfielder Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day injured list.

Hermosillo is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBI’s in 16 games for the Cubs so far this season. Prior to his recall earlier this summer, he had been one of the hottest hitters in the Cubs’ system, with a .306 batting average, 10 home runs and 29 RBI’s in 43 games with Triple-A Iowa this season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have selected the contract of outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa.

Martini has appeared in 12 games with the Cubs this season, going 1-for-12 with an RBI and two walks. He has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 RBI’s in 78 games at Triple-A Iowa this season.

The Cubs, winners of seven of their last eight games, will wrap up a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. After a day off Thursday, the Cubs will welcome Kris Bryant and the San Francisco Giants to Wrigley Field on Friday.