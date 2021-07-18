Cubs Make Roster Move, Claiming 1B Frank Schwindel Off Waivers From A's

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, claiming first baseman Frank Schwindel off of waivers from the Oakland A’s.

Schwindel has appeared in eight games this season with the A’s, with a home run and three RBI’s to his credit in 20 plate appearances. He collected a total of three hits and five strikeouts in those at-bats.

He spent most of this season in Triple-A, with a .317 batting average to go along with 16 home runs and 41 RBI’s in 189 total at-bats.

The Cubs added Schwindel to the 40-man roster, and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced in a press release. The team’s 40-man roster is now full after the move.

Schwindel is the second first baseman to enter the team’s farm system in recent days. The Cubs recently traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for first base prospect Bryce Ball.