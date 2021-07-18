Chicago Baseball

Frank Schwindel

Cubs Make Roster Move, Claiming 1B Frank Schwindel Off Waivers From A's

By James Neveau

Frank Schwindel, shown in a green Oakland Athletics jersey and green helmet, swings at a pitch during a game against the Rangers

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, claiming first baseman Frank Schwindel off of waivers from the Oakland A’s.

Schwindel has appeared in eight games this season with the A’s, with a home run and three RBI’s to his credit in 20 plate appearances. He collected a total of three hits and five strikeouts in those at-bats.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He spent most of this season in Triple-A, with a .317 batting average to go along with 16 home runs and 41 RBI’s in 189 total at-bats.

Chicago Baseball

Willson Contreras 22 hours ago

Cubs Observations: Willson Contreras' Home Run Caps Off Comeback

Jul 17

Cubs' David Ross Adjusts Leadoff Duties After Joc Pederson Trade

The Cubs added Schwindel to the 40-man roster, and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced in a press release. The team’s 40-man roster is now full after the move.

Schwindel is the second first baseman to enter the team’s farm system in recent days. The Cubs recently traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for first base prospect Bryce Ball.

This article tagged under:

Frank SchwindelChicago CubsCubs Roster Moves
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us