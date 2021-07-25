Cubs Make Roster Move, Activate David Bote From Injured List

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move, reinstating infielder David Bote from the injured list and optioning relief pitcher Trevor Megill to Triple-A Iowa.

Bote, who has been on the injured list since suffering a separated shoulder on a slide into second base in a late May game, will be back in the starting lineup and playing third base for Sunday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bote is batting .201 in 162 plate appearances this season, with five home runs and 23 RBI’s. He has posted a slash line of .201/.280/.340 in 49 games with the Cubs.

Megill made his big league debut earlier this season, and has appeared in seven games during three different stints with the Cubs. He has posted a 11.57 ERA, inflated by the six earned runs he gave up without recording an out in a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 28.

He has also issued six walks and struck out two batters in 4.2 innings of work.

The Cubs will look to score a victory in the rubber-match of their three-game set with Arizona on Sunday, sending Trevor Williams to the mound. Left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith will get the start for the Diamondbacks, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m.