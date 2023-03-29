Cubs Make Nico Hoerner Contract Extension Official

Nico Hoerner officially signs deal with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made their new contract extension with infielder Nico Hoerner official, with the two sides agreeing to a three-year deal.

The contract will run through the conclusion of the 2026 season, buying out Hoerner’s final two arbitration seasons and his first season of eligibility for free agency, according to the team.

While contract details were not disclosed by the Cubs, reports Monday pegged the value at just over $35 million.

Hoerner will be the team’s starting second baseman this season after the signing of Dansby Swanson to a seven-year contract. He batted .281 in 135 games last season, with 10 home runs and 55 RBI’s, as well as 20 stolen bases.

Swanson called the contract extension for his new double play partner "well-deserved," and said that he's been impressed with Hoerner's work ethic.

“It’s so well-deserved. He puts in so much work. It makes me question what I’m doing sometimes," he said. "But he really gets after it all the time. And he wants what’s best for this organization, wants what’s best for the guys on the team.”

According to the Cubs, he was the fourth shortstop in team history to hit 10 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season.

Hoerner was a first-round pick of the Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford, and was the first member of that draft class to reach the big leagues, as he was called up late in the 2018 season.

He has a career .277 batting average for the Cubs, with 101 RBI’s and 226 hits in 247 career games.



