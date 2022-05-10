Cubs Lose Reliever Locke St. John on Waivers to Mets

Cubs' Locke St. John claimed by Mets off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Mets claimed lefty reliever Locke St. John off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs designated St. John for assignment last week.

St. John made one appearance for the Cubs this season — April 30 against the Brewers — when he allowed three runs (two homers) in two innings.

The Cubs signed him to a minor-league contract last November as pitching depth.

