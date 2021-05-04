Cubs Lose Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner, Dan Winkler to Injured List

Cubs lose Arrieta, Hoerner, Winkler to injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross said the club is optimistic regarding the statuses of Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner and Dan Winkler, all of whom hit the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

“I don't think they're very serious,” Ross said of the trio’s ailments. “I think all of them are fairly good news.”

Arrieta (right thumb abrasion), Hoerner (left forearm strain) and Winkler’s (right triceps tendinitis) IL trips are retroactive to May 3, but with three off days in the next nine days, the Cubs are hopeful they don’t miss too many games.

Arrieta said after last Friday’s start vs. Cincinnati he had trouble throwing his cutter with his thumb glued shut. He was optimistic the cut wouldn’t be a problem in his next outing, originally scheduled for Wednesday.

But after throwing a bullpen Monday, the Cubs didn’t feel comfortable pushing it.

“Him missing a start makes a lot of sense to get that thing healthy so it's not something that either continues to linger or worsens as he continues to pitch,” Ross said of Arrieta, 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA this season.

Hoerner’s forearm injury occurred during a collision with Ian Happ Sunday in Cincinnati. Ross said Happ is doing better and is day-to-day with a rib contusion. The center fielder has cleared concussion testing, according to Ross.

Hoerner called it the scariest baseball play he’s been a part of.

“All things considered, [we’re] both pretty fortunate where we're at, especially for his head to be in good shape after something like that was kind of the biggest concern for everyone, I think,” he said.

Hoerner said he expects to return for next weekend's series in Detroit. He's hitting .389 in 11 games since being called up from the minor leagues last month.

Winkler has been pitching through his ailment but Ross said throwing back-to-back outings is tougher with tendinitis. The right-hander has a 0.84 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 13 appearances this season.

The Cubs recalled Keegan Thompson, Ildemaro Vargas and Kyle Ryan from South Bend in corresponding moves. Thompson will make his first MLB start in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.