Cubs' Kris Bryant Shares Special Moment With Son After Home Run

Bryant shares special moment with son after home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant's home run Saturday represented several firsts.

It was his first time going deep in 2021.

It his was first time hitting a home run in front of fans at Wrigley Field since Sept. 14, 2019.

But besides that, there was an added level of special significance.

As Bryant crossed the plate Saturday after that home run, he pointed up to his 1-year-old son, Kyler, sitting in the seats back behind home plate.

"First time hitting a homer with him in the stands," Bryant said postgame of his 1-year-old son, Kyler. "Pretty cool."

Fans returned to Wrigley Field Thursday after the Cubs played with empty stands in 2020 due to COVID-19. Bryant said it's good to see people at Wrigley again and noted it feels like there's more in attendance than the 25 percent capacity currently allowed.

"It's good to have that energy back, get that nice home field advantage," he added. "Really good to see people out there again."

As for his son, Bryant joked he probably isn't aware of what's going on yet. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a big day for the youngster.

"He got a foul ball today, which is pretty cool," the Cubs third baseman said. "Right to the mouth. He didn’t get hit in the mouth. But he grabbed it and put it right in the mouth, like they do with everything.”

Pretty cool, indeed.

