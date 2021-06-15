Cubs' Kris Bryant Exits Vs. Mets After Being Hit in Hand by Pitch

Kris Bryant exits vs. Mets after hit by pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Tuesday's game against the Mets after getting hit by a pitch.

Bryant took a 93 mph sinker from Mets starter Taijuan Walker off his right hand in the top of the first inning. Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer attended to him before he took his base.

Bryant stayed in the game defensively in the bottom of the first inning before exiting. Patrick Wisdom entered in his place to play third in the bottom of the second.

Bryant, 29, is in the midst of an All-Star caliber season with the Cubs, who are tied for first place in the NL Central with the Brewers. He entered Tuesday slashing .292/.371/.544 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 61 games.

