Cubs' Kris Bryant Exits Game at Cleveland in Sixth Inning

Bryant exits game at Cleveland in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant left Tuesday’s game at Cleveland in the sixth inning due to an undisclosed ailment.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bryant, who started in center field, exited before the bottom of the sixth. Nick Martini replaced him in the lineup, playing in left field. Joc Pederson moved from left field to center.

Bryant hit a double in third inning before exiting, taking the MLB lead with 14 doubles this season.

The Cubs said that Bryant is "under the weather," but did not add any further information.

The Cubs were already shorthanded in the outfield before the game, with both Ian Happ (bruised rib) and Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) on the injured list.

This is a developing story and will be updated.