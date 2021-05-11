Chicago Baseball

Kris Bryant

Cubs' Kris Bryant Exits Game at Cleveland in Sixth Inning

By Maddie Lee

Bryant exits game at Cleveland in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant left Tuesday’s game at Cleveland in the sixth inning due to an undisclosed ailment.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bryant, who started in center field, exited before the bottom of the sixth. Nick Martini replaced him in the lineup, playing in left field. Joc Pederson moved from left field to center.

Chicago Baseball

Javier Baez 6 hours ago

Cubs SS Javier Báez Scratched From Tuesday Start Due to Back Stiffness

American Family Field 6 hours ago

Milwaukee Brewers to Increase Seating Capacity Limits at American Family Field

Bryant hit a double in third inning before exiting, taking the MLB lead with 14 doubles this season.

The Cubs said that Bryant is "under the weather," but did not add any further information.

The Cubs were already shorthanded in the outfield before the game, with both Ian Happ (bruised rib) and Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) on the injured list.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kris BryantChicago CubsChicago baseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us