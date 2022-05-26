Cubs' Keegan Thompson to Start White Sox Series Opener

Cubs tab Thompson for start vs. Sox entering tough stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs will hand Keegan Thompson the ball in the first game of a grueling stretch on their schedule.

Thompson will start Saturday's series opener against the White Sox on the South Side, the Cubs announced.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Friday's off day, the Cubs are scheduled to play 11 games in nine days and will need more than five starters. That stretch includes a pair of doubleheaders next week: Monday against the Brewers and Saturday against the Cardinals.

Manager David Ross said Thursday top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian is not in the discussion to make his MLB debut in either doubleheader.

Thompson starting Saturday pushes lefties Wade Miley and Drew Smyly's next outings back. Miley last pitched Sunday and Smyly Monday.

The White Sox have crushed left-handed pitching in recent seasons.

Marcus Stroman is Sunday's probable starter against the Sox.

Thompson is off to a strong start this season, holding a 1.54 ERA through 10 appearances while consistently pitching multiple innings in relief. He entered Thursday fifth in WAR among all pitchers (2.0), per Baseball Reference.

Two of his 10 appearances have been starts, including his five shutout innings against the Pirates last week.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.