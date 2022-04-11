Cubs' Keegan Thompson, David Ross Suspended After Andrew McCutchen Hit by Pitch

MLB suspends Thompson, Ross for McCutchen HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, MLB announced Monday.

Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday — the series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates — and an undisclosed fine.

If Thompson doesn't appeal, his suspension will also begin Tuesday.

Thompson hit McCutchen near the left hip in the eighth inning Saturday, one pitch after throwing behind McCutchen. Both teams' benches and bullpens cleared after.

The McCutchen hit by pitch was one of five in Saturday's game and came a half inning after Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was hit on the left kneecap by a pitch. Happ exited the game, and x-rays came back negative, but he missed Sunday's series finale.

Nick Madrigal, Willson Contreras and Christian Yelich also were hit Saturday.

McCutchen said the pitch was intentional and took issue with Thompson "lollygagging." McCutchen was hit on the fourth pitch of his plate appearance.

"Nobody likes to get hit," Ross said Sunday. "Whether you did it on the first pitch or the last pitch, I don't know that it ever feels good or everybody's happy with it."

Ross again on Sunday defended Thompson.

"When you go slider first pitch and get a strike, that was my argument to the umpire," Ross said. "He got a strike on the guy. Everybody's working on stuff."

