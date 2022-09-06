Cubs' Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson Won't ‘Rush' Back From IL

Steele, Thompson done for year? Cubs won't 'push' returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Have Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson both pitched their last games of the season after breakout years for both second-year pitchers?

The Cubs haven’t made that call yet, but with both nursing back issues on the injured list and just four weeks left in the season, that’s a lot more likely than the Cubs risking a rushed return just to allow either to make another start or two.

“It’s important that they’re healthy going into the offseason,” team president Jed Hoyer said. “In terms of pitching more, that’s totally health-related. They’ve both had really good seasons, and we’d love to have them come back, but we’re not going to force it.”

Steele, who has pitched himself into the thick of the Cubs’ long-term rotation plans with a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts (1.49 in his last 10), has thrown a career-high 119 innings this year — 20 more than his previous career high in 2017.

Thompson (9-5, 3.97), who was dominant in a multi-inning relief role early and graduated to an effective starting role, has thrown more innings (104 1/3) than he has since his career-high of 129 2/3 in two minor-league levels four years ago.

“If it feels like it’s natural and easy that they can ramp back up and get back to the level they were pitching at, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to force it,” Hoyer said Tuesday. “If there’s any trepidation at all, the focus has got to be getting those guys into the offseason healthy and ready to start their offseason conditioning.

“Neither is an injury we’re concerned about at all,” he added. “But we don’t want to ramp them up too quickly and throw them out there for no reason. We can just have them go into the offseason healthy.”

One upside for the Cubs in a case like that is more opportunity to evaluate other young potential starters before the end of the season, such as prospect Hayden Wesneski, who joined the bullpen Tuesday for a big-league debut and could make his first big-league start by the end of the week.

Not that either Steele or Thompson like the idea of getting shut down, even if it is precautionary.

But both already have made strong impressions toward big roles for next year’s team, too.

“As a competitor, I was kind of frustrated going on the IL,” Steele said. “I wanted to keep pitching, but just the way the back was responding, it just kind of made sense to not try to force anything, not try to push it.

“But I definitely want to come back and make a few more starts, as many as I possibly can. I want to keep improving in what I’ve done.”

He certainly has enough time this season to think that’s possible.

Same with Thompson, who has been on the IL since Aug. 20 but looked good in a bullpen session Tuesday, manager David Ross said.

“I don’t think anybody would rush to panic about anything if they didn’t finish,” Ross said, adding: “I think we would like them to finish. They would like to finish. I think they would like to put a cap on their season.

“It’s important to both of those guys to finish the season and close out their last starts, but we’ll obviously take that with what’s best long-term.”

