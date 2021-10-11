Cubs: Joc Pederson ‘Stole' Anthony Rizzo's Bat, Hit NLDS Home Run

Pederson 'stole' Rizzo's bat, hit NLDS home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Rizzo is no longer in the playoffs, but his bat is.

Braves outfielder Joc Pederson continued the wave of success former Cubs are having in the playoffs, hitting a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

But before the big moment, Pederson's bat caught a ton of attention. Inscribed on the barrel is "Anthony Rizzo."

Joc Pederson used Anthony Rizzo's bat to hit the go-ahead 3-run homer. pic.twitter.com/1JS7DXqR3l — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 11, 2021

"[Rizzo] just texted me," Pederson said on the postgame broadcast. "I stole it from him when we were in Chicago.

"He's got a lot of hits in it. Thanks, Big Horn."

The Pederson home run brings back memories of a similar moment involving Rizzo in 2016. Rizzo was mired in a slump to start the postseason and switched bats, using outfielder Matt Szczur's.

He hit a home run in Game 4 of the NLCS vs. the Dodgers, helping the Cubs even the series. They went on to clinch their first pennant since 1945 two games later.

People helping people 😉 pic.twitter.com/1vg6qdPgdn — Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) October 11, 2021

Pederson is now 3-for-3 in the NLDS with a pair of pinch-hit homers. Rizzo hit a home run in the Yankees' AL Wild Card Game loss — as did Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber has gone deep twice this October. Kris Bryant is 3-for-7 with a home run of his own.

