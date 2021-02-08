Cubs' Jed Hoyer: Kris Bryant Is ‘in a Really Good Place'

Hoyer: Bryant is ‘in a really good place’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has talked with Kris Bryant since the third baseman’s comments on a podcast last month caused a stir on social media.

“It was a great conversation, great tone,” Hoyer said on a Zoom conference call with reporters Monday. “I felt like he was in a really good place.”

The question of Bryant’s happiness came up Monday because of a frank response he gave on Red Line Radio a few weeks ago. Asked if he was still having fun, considering the chatter that surrounded him and the Cubs this offseason, Bryant said, “At times, no.”

“I don't think he was saying he didn't love baseball,” Hoyer said. “I think it was just an honest comment. He was in a great place when I talked to him, and seems like he's excited to get going, get the season started. So, not a concern here at all.”

Hoyer didn’t divulge any further details of the conversation he had with Bryant this past week. But Bryant isn’t alone in navigating trade rumors this year. Catcher Willson Contreras’ name has been thrown around all hot stove season. The Cubs avoid labeling any player as “untouchable.”

When players reach out to Hoyer about trade rumors, what’s his approach?

“I try to be really honest,” he said.