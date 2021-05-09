Cubs' Javy Báez Surprises Wife With Car for Mother's Day

Javy Báez surprises wife with car for Mother's Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Javy Báez is out of Sunday's Cubs lineup with back tightness, but he still provided a great Mother's Day moment.
Chicago Baseball
The Cubs shortstop surprised his wife, Irmarie, with a new car for Mother's Day, posting her ecstatic reaction on his Instagram page.
A few photos from the awesome moment:
The flowers are a great touch, Javy. You can check out the full video of the surprise on Báez' Instagram story.
