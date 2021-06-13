Cubs, Javy Báez Snack on Ginormous Bag of Popcorn Vs. Cardinals

Báez snacks on ginormous bag of popcorn vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Javy Báez really ran with that whole "Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show," concept.
Báez was a late scratch from Sunday's Cubs lineup against the Cardinals after re-aggravating a thumb injury on Saturday.
Chicago Baseball
But, with the game being played on Sunday Night Baseball, the Cubs shortstop came prepared for the primetime matchup.
Early in Sunday's game, the ESPN broadcast flashed to Báez sitting in the top row of the Cubs' dugout — with a comically large bag of popcorn.
Báez wasn't the only one enjoying the snack; quality assurance coach Mike Napoli and Nico Hoerner each dove in for a handful.
If you're wondering where someone can even find a bag of popcorn that big, another member of the Chicago sports landscape may have a clue.