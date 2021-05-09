Cubs' Javy Báez Out of Lineup Vs. Pirates With Back Tightness 

Báez (back) out of lineup for Pirates series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs shortstop Javy Báez is out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against Pittsburgh with lower back tightness.

"We’ll give him an extra day, see how he feels when he starts moving around," manager David Ross said pregame. "He's a little stiff, but we’ll get him moving and see how things loosen up."

Báez exited Saturday’s win over the Pirates after the seventh inning. His back started bothering him early in the game, Ross said, but Báez thought he could play through it.

Ross pulled Báez to avoid his condition worsening, especially after using Ildemaro Vargas and Matt Duffy, his only infielders available off the bench, as pinch hitters in the seventh.

“Every player wants to stay in unless they're seriously injured,” Ross said. “That's the competitive nature of the player.

"It gets to a point where you just want to think long term," he added.

Ross said Báez hadn’t gone through any tests Sunday morning but felt better after getting treatment Saturday. The Cubs are off Monday, so he could get two full days of rest.

Vargas is in Sunday's starting lineup at shortstop, hitting eighth.

