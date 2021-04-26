Cubs' Javy Báez Out of Lineup Vs. Braves With Hamstring Tightness

Báez out of lineup vs. Braves with hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Cubs shortstop Javy Báez is out of the lineup Monday at Atlanta, as the team takes a cautious approach to managing Báez’ hamstring tightness.
“Feels like he could play,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Whenever I see hesitation like that from a player, I think it's just safer to give him a day and reassess tomorrow.”
Chicago Baseball
Ross and an athletic trainer went out to check on Báez during the Cubs’ 6-0 loss to the Brewers on Sunday. As the game transitioned from the bottom the seventh inning to the top of the eighth, they met Báez between second and third base. Báez tested his range of motion and jogged out toward center field before remaining in the game.
Báez is scheduled for treatment Monday. Ross said he plans to talk to the medical staff after that treatment, but from conversations with Báez, Ross expects the shortstop will be available off the bench Monday.
“I would love for the Braves to assume that he's available too,” Ross joked.