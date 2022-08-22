Cubs: Javier Assad to Make Debut in Game 1 of Cardinals Doubleheader

Cubs prospect Assad to make MLB debut in Cards DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs will call up right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced.

Assad, 25, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He began the 2022 season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa last month.

The right-hander has posted a combined 2.66 ERA in 23 games (21 starts), striking out 111 batters (35 walks) in 108 1/3 innings.

In eight games (seven starts) with Iowa, he holds a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings.

Adrian Sampson will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

This story will be updated.

