MLB Free Agency: Cubs, Japanese Star Seiya Suzuki Meeting Monday

The Cubs and Japanese free agent Seiya Suzuki had a meeting scheduled late in the day Monday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer.

The Cubs have been connected to Suzuki throughout his free agent process, with one report saying they're among the "hottest pursuers" of the 27-year-old.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer, when asked specifically about his interest in Suzuki on Monday, said, "I wouldn't comment on any free agent."

Suzuki is an elite outfielder out of Japan's NPB who's available to sign with any MLB team this offseason through the league's posting process.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire pro career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and is coming off a strong season in which he hit .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs (a career-high) and 88 RBIs. He also won his fifth Gold Glove in right field.

In nine seasons, Suzuki holds a .315/.414/.570 slash line, and additionally won a gold medal for Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Some have speculated he could land a five-year deal worth around $60 million this winter. A Monday report suggested Suzuki had agreed to a deal with the Padres, which he denied on his Twitter account.

Hoyer also was asked Monday if he expects to make a "significant addition" over the coming weeks before Opening Day.

"Certainly, we're having a lot of conversations," Hoyer said. "I've done this too long to assume that anything gets across the finish line, so you try to keep a lot of balls in the air.

"Some of those may be, as you guys would deem, 'significant.' Some may not be. I never assume anything is going to get done until it's actually done."

MLB teams have 30 days to negotiate with Suzuki this offseason, a process that started before the new year and was paused due to the lockout.

The team that signs Suzuki will pay a posting fee to his NPB club based on the total value of his contract. The posting fee process breaks down as follows:

— 20 percent of the first $25 million

— 17.5 percent of the next $25 million

— 15 percent of any further guaranteed value.

The Cubs' outfield picture currently includes Jason Heyward, Ian Happ, Clint Frazier, Rafael Ortega, Michael Hermoillo and Harold Ramirez. Nico Hoerner also could see time out there this season.

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma was first to report the meeting between the Cubs and Suzuki.

