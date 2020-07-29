Cubs Infielder Nico Hoerner Achieves Rare Feat Early in MLB Career

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner has gotten off to a strong start to his Major League career, but fans may not realize that his ability to drive in runs has allowed him to achieve a feat that only three other players have accomplished in the last century.

According to the Cubs’ team notes, published prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Hoerner has racked up 20 RBI in his first 24 games as a Major League player.

That RBI pace puts Hoerner in rarified air in the history of the Cubs. According to the team, Hoerner is just the fourth player in club history to knock in 20 RBI’s in his first 24 games, joining Mandy Brooks, who had 32 RBI’s in his first 24 games in 1925, Joe Kelly, who had 21 RBI’s in 1926, and Jorge Soler, who knocked in 20 RBI’s in his first 24 games back in 2014.

Hoerner has made 97 plate appearances in his first 24 games, with a .293 batting average, three home runs and 20 RBI’s in those games. He is slashing .357/.333/.429 on the young season.

The former first round pick made his big league debut last September with the Cubs, jumping into the lineup to try to help the team make the playoffs.

Hoerner will be back in the lineup and batting ninth on Wednesday for the Cubs as they face Sonny Gray and the Reds at the Great American Ballpark.

h/t to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune for sharing the Cubs’ note on Hoerner.