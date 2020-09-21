Cubs Infielder Kris Bryant Leaves Game After Injury vs. Pirates

Chicago Cubs infielder Kris Bryant was forced to leave Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after injuring himself on a swing during the contest.

Bryant, who has dealt with a variety of issues this year, including shoulder, back and ring finger ailments, hurt himself on a swing in the second inning of Monday’s game, visibly wincing at the plate:

Something clearly grabbed KB on this swing. After Bryant takes next pitch, Ross and a member of Cubs' medical team heads out for a chat.



The Cubs' third baseman stays in. pic.twitter.com/dWHaAnEBEm — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 21, 2020

Bryant briefly stayed in the game, grounding out in his at-bat, but was later removed and replaced by David Bote.

According to reporters at the ballpark, Bryant has been diagnosed with right lower oblique tightness, and is undergoing evaluation for the injury.