Cubs' Hot Start The Team's Best in More Than 50 Years

With their sixth straight win on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs are now tied with the Minnesota Twins for the best record in baseball, and they also accomplished something they haven’t achieved in more than 50 years.

Going into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the Cubs are 10-2 on the regular season, outpacing their 9-3 start from their 2016 World Series championship-winning season.

According to the team’s television broadcast, the Cubs’ start is their best through 12 games since the 1969 season, when the club jumped out to an 11-1 record.

In fact, the Cubs have won 10 of their first 12 games on only four occasions since 1901, with 10-2 records to start the 1907 and 1934 seasons. Only one of the previous three seasons resulted in a championship, with the club taking home the 1907 World Series championship.

The Cubs remain the only team above the .500 mark in the National League Central, with a four and a half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

They’ll put their six-game winning streak on the line Thursday in Kansas City, with a 6:10 p.m. first pitch against the Royals. Tyler Chatwood will take the ball for the Cubs, looking to continue the team’s recent run of strong starting pitching.