Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs

Cubs-Giants Game Scheduled for Sept. 11 Will Now Follow Bears' Season Opener

By Ryan Taylor

Cubs-Giants game scheduled for after Bears season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series between Sept. 9-11. The series finale on Sunday is scheduled as ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 7 p.m. CST.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The game will begin hours after the Bears season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which is scheduled for noon kickoff. Chicago and San Francisco sports fans can watch and attend both games if they choose. 

The Cubs' record of 55-73 is five wins less than the Giants' 61-85 record. Both teams sit in third place in their respective divisions nearly 20 games out of first place in each (Cubs 19, Giants 27). 

The Bears completed their preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns last Saturday. They finished the preseason as the only undefeated team in the NFC. Their home opener against the 49ers begins their schedule for the season.

Chicago Baseball

Justin Steele Aug 28

Cubs' Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status

Kyle Stowers Aug 25

Stowers' HR in 9th Ties It, Orioles Top White Sox 4-3 in 11

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsChicago BearsSan Francisco Giants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us