Cubs' Game vs. Rockies Postponed Due to Rain

The Chicago Cubs’ Tuesday game against the Colorado Rockies has been postponed due to rain, the team says.

According to team officials, the game will be rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon as part of a split doubleheader at the Friendly Confines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game will be able to use them at the rescheduled game, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.

The first game of the doubleheader will start as originally scheduled at 1:20 p.m. Fans will have to leave the ballpark after the conclusion of the first game, the team says.