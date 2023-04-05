Cubs game vs. Reds postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark on Wednesday has been postponed due to rain, the team says.

The game was originally slated to start at 11:35 a.m., but the decision to postpone was made just after 1 p.m. Central time.

According to the Cubs, the game will be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Sept. 1.

The Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 12-5 win over the Reds, with Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom all collecting three hits apiece.

Wisdom and Trey Mancini each drove in three RBI’s, and Eric Hosmer continued his strong series with a pair of RBI’s and his second double of the season.

The Cubs will also have Thursday off before returning to Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m., and the game will be available on Apple TV +.

