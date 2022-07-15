Cubs Game Versus Mets Postponed Due to Inclement Weather at Wrigley Field

Cubs game versus Mets postponded due to inclement weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Cubs game versus the New York Mets on Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather at Wrigley Field.
The makeup game is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, at 7:05 p.m. CDT as the second game of a split doubleheader, following the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. game.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to pitch against his former team, the Mets, today. Drew Smyly was the probable pitcher for Saturday's game, so it's likely both will see the mound in the double-header on Saturday.
Chicago Baseball
On Thursday, the Cubs played their first game of the four-game series versus the Mets, losing 8-0.
Despite Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner each recording two hits, and the team recording eight total, they still failed to score a run on the NL East leaders.
Keegan Thompson had a rough four-inning outing. He gave up eight hits and five runs while also walking five batters and striking out just one. His record this season sits at 7-4 while posting an ERA of 3.43.
The Cubs are tied for last in the NL Central with the same record as the Cincinnati Reds.