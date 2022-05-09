Cubs' Frank Schwindel Returns Vs. Padres Day After Being Optioned

Long time, no see: Cubs' Schwindel returns day after option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel didn’t even have time to get to Iowa after getting optioned to the minors Sunday.

By Monday morning he was on a flight to rejoin the big-league club in San Diego, a team source said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Because Schwindel did not stay the requisite 10 days in the minors before his return, the corresponding move must involve a player going to the injured list.

It was not immediately clear whether that move involved pitcher Justin Steele, who left Sunday's start with a thumb injury, or possibly even a ripple effect after pitcher Marcus Stroman went on the COVID-19 IL Sunday.

Schwindel is hitting .209 with two home runs and a .558 OPS in 25 games this season.

Schwindel, 29, was the National League's Rookie of the Month the final two months of last season after being called up by the Cubs July 30.

“This is a league that you gotta produce and he’s working on some things," manager David Ross said Sunday after Schwindel was optioned. "Just going to take a little bit of the bright lights off and let him work through some things.

"Hopefully, it's not very long. ..."

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.