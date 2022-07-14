Cubs' Frank Schwindel Returns as Andrelton Simmons Hits IL

Schwindel 'excited' to rejoin Cubs after extended absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrelton Simmons went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain, the second time he’s gone on the IL this season with a shoulder issue.

The Cubs activated Frank Schwindel (low back strain) of the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.

Schwindel missed close to a month with a low back strain. He exited June 17 vs. Atlanta after coming up limp running out a ground ball.

Schwindel, who completed a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, also missed time in spring training due to the back and dealt with it this season before going down.

“I'm hoping it holds up,” Schwindel said. “Never was 100 percent from spring but tried to grind through it.

“Got me that one day. Doing a lot of a lot of rehab since, good program we're on. I think we'll be good to go.”

Schwindel got off to a slow start in April and was briefly optioned to Iowa before being called back up less than 24 hours later.

He seemed to be finding a groove in June before the injury, hitting .278/.328/.407 in 15 games.

“Swing feels good,” Schwindel said. “I thought I put together some good at-bats down there (with Iowa).

“Ready to get back in there. I’m excited.”

Simmons experienced discomfort in his shoulder making a throw on a double play attempt over vs. the Dodgers last weekend, according to manager David Ross.

The 32-year-old also missed the first month of the season with a shoulder issue, after signing a one-year deal with the Cubs in March.

“Came in after the off day (Monday) and could barely throw,” Ross said of Simmons. “It just was really sore. Better [Wednesday] a little bit.”

Ross said the plan is for Simmons to rest the shoulder and get the inflammation out. His IL placement is retroactive to Monday, so he could return right after the All-Star break at the earliest.

“Shut him down now and see if we get him as healthy as possible as fast as possible,” Ross said.

