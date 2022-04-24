Cubs' Frank Schwindel Celebrates With Fans After Historic Win

Cubs' Schwindel celebrates with fans after historic win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Game day in Wrigleyville is like no other.

When the Chicago Cubs play, fans wearing the iconic Cubbie-blue pinstripes can be seen walking outside of Wrigley Field, typically barhopping around the neighborhood.

The best part of it all? Well, some fans might actually bump into celebrity diehard Cubs fans, such as Bill Murray, Jim Belushi or Eddie Vedder. And if you're really lucky, you might run into an actual Cubs player after a big win.

Following Saturday's historic 21-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cubs first baseman Frank Scwindel joined fans for a postgame beer at Murphy's Bleachers, the iconic bar right across from Wrigley Field on Sheffield Avenue.

where else but a beer at Murphy’s after a nice 21-0 W pic.twitter.com/N7SuTJuojE — The Frank Schwindel Army (@fttarmy) April 23, 2022

Although Schwindel was not in the lineup, it looks like he very much enjoyed the game. It was the largest shutout victory in franchise history since at least 1901.

The Cubs collectively had 23 hits and each starter recorded at least one hit and scored at least one run.

Alfonso Rivas played first base instead of Schwindel and totaled three hits and five RBIs.

Kyle Hendricks had a quality start and earned his first win of the season. He allowed two hits and struck out two in seven innings pitched.

