Chicago Cubs' Franchise Valuation Fourth-Highest in MLB, Forbes Magazine Says

The Cubs franchise continues to gain significant value.
Forbes released its annual MLB franchise valuations on Thursday, and the Cubs' net value is $3.8 billion — fourth-highest among the league's 30 teams.
It's a 13 percent increase from 2021, when Forbes valued the Cubs at $3.36 billion
The Cubs' current valuation only trails the New York Yankees ($6 billion), Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.075 billion) and Boston Red Sox ($3.9 billion), according to Forbes.
The outlet also lists the Cubs' operating income at $68 million.
The current valuation is over four times greater than the Ricketts' purchase value ($846 million) in 2009.
