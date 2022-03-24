Chicago Cubs' Franchise Valuation Fourth-Highest in MLB, Forbes Magazine Says

Cubs' franchise valuation continues to increase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs franchise continues to gain significant value.

Forbes released its annual MLB franchise valuations on Thursday, and the Cubs' net value is $3.8 billion — fourth-highest among the league's 30 teams.

It's a 13 percent increase from 2021, when Forbes valued the Cubs at $3.36 billion

The Cubs' current valuation only trails the New York Yankees ($6 billion), Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.075 billion) and Boston Red Sox ($3.9 billion), according to Forbes.

The outlet also lists the Cubs' operating income at $68 million.

The current valuation is over four times greater than the Ricketts' purchase value ($846 million) in 2009.

