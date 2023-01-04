Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday.

It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook for the league minimum salary for Hosmer. The Red Sox released him last month after acquiring him from the Padres at the 2022 trade deadline.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Padres are responsible for the remaining three years and $39 million on his contract.

Eric Hosmer is in agreement with the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman mentioned they were close yesterday. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 4, 2023

Hosmer, 33, had a hot April last season then cooled off some, finishing the year in Boston. Cubs are paying him the minimum as the Padres are on the hook for the final 3 years of his contract. First base/DH both an option in Chicago. Has a career .764 OPS. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 4, 2023

A 12-year veteran, Hosmer spent his first seven seasons with the Royals, winning the 2015 World Series, and signed an eight-year deal with the Padres entering 2018. He holds a career .277/.336/.428 slash line (.265/.325/.410 since 2018).

He was having a solid season with San Diego last season (.272 AVG, .727 OPS in 90 games) but was limited to just 14 games after a deadline trade to Boston due to a back injury that sidelined him for six weeks.

He won four Gold Gloves with Kansas City but has registered a combined -10 Defensive Runs Saved since 2018.

The Cubs adding a first baseman this winter always made sense to ease pressure and expectations on prospect Matt Mervis. The 24-year-old hit 36 home runs across three minor-league levels last season and is on the map for a 2023 big-league debut.

They were linked to José Abreu earlier this offseason and recently Trey Mancini, who is still a free agent.

“Certainly, he’s a big part of our future,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said earlier this offseason of Mervis’ possible role next season. “We know he’s going to get a lot of plate appearances with us, a lot of playing time.

“We’re also still going to be in the market for bats.”

Worked out pretty good last time! pic.twitter.com/lnoiohWjzh — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) January 4, 2023

Whether Mervis makes the Opening Day roster, he’s in the Cubs’ plans for 2023. Hosmer adds a veteran to man the position and could be a complementary option for a potential timeshare scenario when Mervis reaches the majors. The designated hitter also provides additional lineup flexibility.

Hosmer, who hits from the left side, slashed .324/.359/.414 in 61 games (117 plate appearances) against southpaws last season.

The Cubs had no first basemen on their 40-man roster after designating Alfonso Rivas for assignment last month. Along with Hosmer, Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger have experience at first.

The Hosmer move follows the Cubs adding shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Cody Bellinger and catcher Tucker Barnhart, along with Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Brad Boxberger on the pitching side.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.