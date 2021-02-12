Cubs Finalize 2021 Spring Training Schedule, Ticket Sales Plan

Cubs spring training schedule, ticket sales plan finalized originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs will report to spring training in less than a week and we now have an official game schedule for their preseason slate — along with some good news for fans.

MLB announced revised spring schedules for all 30 teams on Friday, which includes the Cubs kicking off their schedule on March 1 against the San Diego Padres. Their home opener at Sloan Park is the following day against the Kansas City Royals.

Cubs spring training schedule. First game now March 1 after originally being scheduled for Feb. 27. pic.twitter.com/V5uMNgo6Ti — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) February 12, 2021

The Cubs, who previously were scheduled to make their spring debut on Feb. 27 against the Dodgers, will play 28 games in 29 days leading up to Opening Day on April 1.

Fourteen of those games are scheduled to take place at Sloan Park, and Cubs business president Crane Kenney told 670 The Score on Friday the team has approval from the city of Mesa and state of Arizona to host fans at 25 percent capacity.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 19., at 1 p.m. CT. and will be available in pods of two, four and six in the seating bowl, and pods of two and four in the general admission lawn and rooftop sections.

"That's going to be a welcomed sight for everyone and I know the players as much as anyone can't wait to hear the actual roar of a crowd in a ballpark," Kenney said.

The Cubs are also working closely with the city of Chicago and state of Illinois regarding potential fan attendance at Wrigley Field during the regular season.

"We're headed in the right direction but we'll start in Arizona and take it day by day," Kenney added.