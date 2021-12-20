Chicago Baseball

Carlos Correa

Cubs Fans Grab Carlos Correa's Attention With Christmas Carol

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs fans grab Correa's attention with Christmas carol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

All Cubs fans want for Christmas is you, Carlos Correa.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Big-league transactions aren't permitted during MLB's lockout, but a portion of the North Side faithful made a creative, festive recruiting pitch to the All-Star free agent shortstop.

Fans gathered in Wrigleyville this month to sing Cubs-themed Christmas carols, including one dedicated to Correa to the tune of "Gloria in excelsis Deo." 

Chicago Baseball

Tim Anderson Dec 13

Tim Anderson Offers to Suit Up for Bulls Amid COVID Outbreak

Conner Menez Dec 8

Cubs Land Giants' Conner Menez in Minor League Rule 5 Draft

Correa caught wind of the carol over the weekend and responded to it on his personal Twitter account.

RELATED: Where Cubs could look for shortstop need post-lockout

Whether Correa will be coming to town after the lockout, the Cubs were one of several teams linked to him earlier this month. They signed a big-name free agent before the work stoppage in Marcus Stroman — who already sent Correa a recruiting message.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Carlos CorreaChicago Cubs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us