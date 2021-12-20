Cubs Fans Grab Carlos Correa's Attention With Christmas Carol

Cubs fans grab Correa's attention with Christmas carol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
All Cubs fans want for Christmas is you, Carlos Correa.
Big-league transactions aren't permitted during MLB's lockout, but a portion of the North Side faithful made a creative, festive recruiting pitch to the All-Star free agent shortstop.
Fans gathered in Wrigleyville this month to sing Cubs-themed Christmas carols, including one dedicated to Correa to the tune of "Gloria in excelsis Deo."
Chicago Baseball
Correa caught wind of the carol over the weekend and responded to it on his personal Twitter account.
Whether Correa will be coming to town after the lockout, the Cubs were one of several teams linked to him earlier this month. They signed a big-name free agent before the work stoppage in Marcus Stroman — who already sent Correa a recruiting message.