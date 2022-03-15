Cubs Exploring Kyle Schwarber Reunion, Make Seiya Suzuki Major Pitch

Kaplan: Cubs eye Schwarber, make major pitch to Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are focusing a lot of attention this week on filling up outfield needs, including at least two big-name free agents — one of them very familiar.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported Tuesday the Cubs are one of several teams in on former Chicago left fielder Kyle Schwarber, one of the more coveted outfielders on the market.

Former #Cubs star Kyle Schwarber has emerged as one of the hottest free agents still available and has several teams in hot pursuit including the #Jays, #Red Sox and #Cubs. He will not come cheap. Cubs are in on multiple outfielders. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 15, 2022

The #Cubs also made a very extensive pitch to Japanese star Seiya Suzuki last night with Tom Ricketts personally involved in the meeting and the team's pitch. He is one of the Cubs top priorities. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 16, 2022

They don't consider themselves a favorite to land Schwarber, but sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese free agent Seiya Suzuki included chairman Tom Ricketts flying to Arizona Monday to make a pitch to the four-time NPB All-Star.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Ricketts showed up at the team's spring training complex on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day with the front office.

The Cubs are among a half dozen teams reportedly pursuing Suzuki, who's available to sign with any MLB team this offseason through the league's posting process.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire pro career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and is coming off a strong season in which he hit .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs (a career-high) and 88 RBIs.

RELATED: Suzuki pursuit one of 'a lot of balls in air' for Cubs

He's also a strong defender with multiple Gold Gloves on his resume.

Schwarber has a number of teams interested in him, including reported strong interest by the Blue Jays. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the competition for Schwarber "remains intense" on Tuesday.

Blue Jays currently view their chances on Schwarber as better than their chances on Freeman, sources tell @TheAthletic. The competition for Schwarber, though, remains intense, with Phillies and others in the mix. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2022

Although some teams may view Schwarber as strictly a designated hitter, Cubs manager David Ross said he plans to be "flexible" with the extra spot in the lineup.

Many in the organization feel that Schwarber can handle left field well enough where they wouldn't have to commit the DH to him full-time.

He's a free agent for the first time in his career after an All-Star 2021 season with spent between the Nationals and Red Sox, following the Cubs' move to non-tender him last offseason.

MLB implemented the universal DH as part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

Team president Jed Hoyer was asked Monday if he expects to make a "significant addition" before Opening Day.

"Certainly, we're having a lot of conversations," Hoyer said. "I've done this too long to assume that anything gets across the finish line, so you try to keep a lot of balls in the air.

"Some of those may be, as you guys would deem, 'significant.' Some may not be. I never assume anything is going to get done until it's actually done."

Whether the Cubs land either outfielder, Hoyer has said he's not done adding to the roster.

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.