Cubs Eliminated From Playoffs After Loss to Marlins in Game 2 of Wild Card Series

The Chicago Cubs have been knocked out of the playoffs after a 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon.

The Cubs’ offense managed just one run in the series, on a solo home run by Ian Happ in the fifth inning of Game 1, and the Marlins got enough timely hitting to finish off the Cubs in a two-game sweep.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant went a combined 0-for-16 in the series against the Marlins, and the Cubs’ offense as a whole has left the front office with a slew of questions heading into the offseason.

Yu Darvish only gave up two earned runs and struck out six batters, but he was saddled with the loss as the Cubs’ offense provided him no backing in the contest.

Sixto Sanchez got into trouble a few times for the Marlins but was largely strong, allowing four hits and striking out six batters in five innings. He picked up the victory after working five scoreless innings in his postseason debut.

The Cubs had several good chances to score in the game, including when they loaded the bases in the fifth after Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. Unfortunately for the Cubs they couldn’t plate a run, as Kyle Schwarber flew out to left field to end the threat.

For the second day in a row, the seventh inning proved to be the turning point in the game, as Garrett Cooper looped a home run over the left field fence to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. After a double and a walk, Magneuris Sierra laced a single to drive in another run, giving the Marlins a two-run edge.

The Cubs got the leadoff hitter to second in the ninth inning with a Jason Heyward double, but three straight strikeouts to Javier Baez, David Bote and Jason Kipnis ended the Cubs' season.

The Marlins have now advanced to the National League Division Series, where they will face the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park beginning on Tuesday.