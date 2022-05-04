Cubs' Drew Smyly Could Return From Bereavement List Vs. Dodgers

Cubs map out rotation vs. Dodgers, could include Smyly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have mapped out their starting rotation for this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but it remains a bit in flux.

Justin Steele (Saturday) and Marcus Stroman (Sunday) are each probable starters for the upcoming series, while Friday is currently to-be determined.

The Cubs said it's possible lefty Drew Smyly starts Friday, if he is back from the bereavement list.

Smyly was set to start Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox before being scratched and going on the bereavement list. Scott Effross started in his place.

Smyly must remain on the list for at least three days, and a maximum of seven is allowed.

Smyly is 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA across 19 1/3 innings in four starts this season.

