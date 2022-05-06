Cubs-Dodgers Game at Wrigley Field Postponed Due to Rain

The Chicago Cubs' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field was postponed Friday due to rain in the area.

The game, which was scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT, will instead be played at 6:40 p.m. Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

The game originally scheduled to be played Saturday will also be moved up from 1:20 p.m. to 12:05 p.m., the team announced.

Gates are set to open 90 minutes before the first pitch for both games. Fans will need a ticket for each game they attend and will need to leave the ballpark between games, officials said.

Friday's weather looks to stay mostly cloudy as showers continue throughout the day, with temperatures sitting in the low 50s and 60s. Saturday's forecast improves to mostly sunny conditions with a high near 60 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.