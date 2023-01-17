Cubs Claim Pitcher Julian Merryweather Off Waivers From Blue Jays

Cubs claim pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off of waivers and designating right-handed pitcher Manny Rodríguez for assignment.

The moves keep the team’s 40-man roster at its maximum size.

In parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, Merryweather has posted a 5.64 ERA in 47 appearances, including five starts. He has struck out 50 batters in 50.2 innings of work, while posting a WHIP of 1.367.

Last season, Merryweather made a total of 26 appearances, with a 6.75 ERA and an 0-3 record. He also missed time with an abdominal strain.

Merryweather was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after the team agreed to terms on a contract with free agent first baseman Brandon Belt.

He relies heavily on a four-seam fastball, according to Baseball Savant, and also mixes in a slider and a changeup. His fastball tops out at just over 97 miles per hour, while his slider comes in at nearly 88 miles per hour, according to Statcast data.

In two seasons with the Cubs, Rodríguez has appeared in 34 games, with a 5-3 record and a 4.88 ERA. He posted a solid 3.29 ERA in 14 games last year, with eight strikeouts and nine walks in 13.2 innings of work. He also registered four saves with the North Siders.

