Cubs Claim Infielder Sergio Alcántara Off Waivers From Tigers

The Cubs on Friday announced they've claimed infielder Sergio Alcántara off waivers from the Tigers.

Alcántara, 24, made his big league debut with Detroit in 2020. He went 3-for-21 (.143) in 10 games with the Tigers this past season before getting designated for assignment last month.

Alcántara, who has experience playing shortstop, third and second base, is a career .256/.340/.318 hitter across seven minor league seasons. He originally signed with the Diamondbacks in July 2012 and was dealt to Detroit in the J.D. Martinez trade in July 2017.

Baseball America tabbed Alcántara as the best defensive infielder in Detroit's farm system entering the 2020 season, along with having the best infield arm.

Alcántara offers potential infield depth for the Cubs behind Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Nico Hoerner. Other infielders currently on the 40-man roster include David Bote, Ildemaro Vargas, Max Schrock and Christopher Morel.

The Cubs 40-man stands at 38, although the signings of Joc Pederson, Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin have not yet been announced.