Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras Finalist for Silver Slugger Award

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been named a National League finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.

Congratulations to Willson Contreras, an NL #SilverSluggerAward finalist!



Willy is the first catcher in franchise history to record four 20-homer campaigns. pic.twitter.com/wzQ10DjulX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 27, 2022

Contreras hit .243/.349/.466 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 2022, finishing with a career-high 128 OPS+ in 113 games.

He finished fourth in baseball (second in the NL) in home runs despite missing a month in second half with a sprained ankle, and had he qualified would have ranked second in OPS.

Contreras earned his third starting nod in the All-Star this past summer, tying Cubs Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett for most by a catcher in Cubs history.

He's set to become a free agent in the coming weeks and may have played his last game with the Cubs after seven seasons and 14 years with the organization.

The other NL Silver Slugger Award finalists at catcher are Will Smith (Dodgers), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies) and Travis d'Arnaud (Braves).

Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Joc Pederson also were named finalists.

Here are the finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, based on MLB managers’ and coaches’ votes: pic.twitter.com/DnSBPjZz16 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 27, 2022

