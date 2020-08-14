Cubs, Cardinals to Face Off in 3 Doubleheaders at Wrigley Field After Series Postponed

After postponing a three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals last week, Major League Baseball has rescheduled the matchups for three doubleheaders taking place in the coming weeks.

The team will also come to Chicago to take on the White Sox Saturday in a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cubs-Cardinals doubleheaders will be part of games already scheduled at Wrigley Field, with the Cubs being the home team for the first game and the Cardinals being the home team for the second game.

The schedule includes:

Aug. 17 beginning at 4:15 p.m. CST

Aug. 19 beginning at 2:20 p.m. CST

Sept. 5 beginning at 4:15 p.m. CST

The announcement was one of many rescheduling changes made by the league involving the Cardinals after several players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cardinals have been out of action ever since players tested positive for the virus while on a road trip to Milwaukee. During that time, at least nine players have tested positive for the virus, with another seven staff members also contracting the illness.

The Cardinals have had to postpone multiple series during the intervening weeks, including series against the Brewers, Tigers, and Pirates. The club was originally set to take on the White Sox in the “Field of Dreams” game, but that contest was also postponed after the Cardinals’ positive tests were first reported.