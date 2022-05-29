Cubs Calling Up Prospect Nelson Velazquez From Triple-A

Cubs calling up prospect Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Cubs position player prospect is on his way to the big leagues.

The Cubs are calling up outfielder Nelson Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa. Velazquez, the Cubs' No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and the 2021 Arizona Fall League MVP, posted the news on his Instagram.

From Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquezâ Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/YZNnjvoUDu — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) May 29, 2022

Velazquez is already on the 40-man roster.

It appears to be a move for Monday, when the Cubs are scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Brewers. They will be able to add a '27th man' for the twinbill.

The Cubs have an open roster spot after placing reliever Chris Martin on the bereavement list before Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Martin must remain off the roster for three days and may remain on the bereavement list for a maximum of seven days.

Velazquez also could be insurance for Seiya Suzuki, who remains day-to-day with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day Sunday but threw pregame and was scheduled to hit.

The Cubs promoted Velazquez from Double-A Tennessee to Iowa earlier this month, and he's hit .214/.291/.414 with three homers in 19 games.

He hit .288/.394/.700 with nine homers in 22 games with Tennessee this season.

The Cubs called up outfielder Christopher Morel from Tennessee two weeks ago.

